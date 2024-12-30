El Al Suspends Flights To Moscow Until March 2025

El Al Airlines announced on Monday morning that it is suspending its flights from Tel Aviv to Moscow until the end of March 2025.

According to the announcement, the company reached the decision after ongoing discussions with the Russian authorities.

The notice follows El Al’s announcement last week that it was suspending its flights to Moscow for a week due to “developments in Russia’s airspace.”

Azeri authorities confirmed last week that Russian air defenses caused the crash of an Azerbaijan Airlines passenger plane in Kazakhstan on Wednesday.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)