Iran Issues Dire Warning: We Are Ready For War With Israel

Iran has issued a warning to Israel, declaring it is fully prepared to respond forcefully to any further military strikes. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, speaking to Chinese media, made it clear that Tehran is ready for escalation if Israel proceeds with additional attacks.

“We are fully prepared for the possibility of further attacks by Israel – and our response will be swift and decisive,” Araghchi told CCTV.

The warning follows Israel’s large-scale airstrike on Iran in October, which came in retaliation for two huge drone and missile offensives launched by Iran over the past year. Those attacks targeted critical infrastructure and population centers in Israel, exacerbating hostilities between the two countries.

In recent weeks, Israel has faced increasing pressure to launch another strike against Iran, as Tehran’s proxy forces in Yemen – the Houthis – have intensified their aggression. The Houthis have fired multiple ballistic missiles at central Israel, including during nighttime raids that heightened public alarm.

“I strongly advise Israel to reconsider any reckless move. Such actions will not go unanswered and could ignite a large-scale war across the region,” Araghchi warned.

Israel has not officially commented on the latest remarks. Defense analysts suggest Israel may be weighing further strikes, particularly in light of the escalating missile threats from Iranian-backed forces.

