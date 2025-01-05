Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
BREAKING REPORT: Hamas Says They Approved List Of 34 Hostages For Possible Deal

Hamas terrorists handing over hostages to the Red Cross. Photo: Hamas propaganda

Hamas has agreed to a list of 34 hostages proposed by Israel for exchange in a potential ceasefire arrangement, a Hamas terror official told Reuters on Sunday.

The official, speaking anonymously due to the sensitive nature of the discussions, emphasized that any agreement depends on Israel’s withdrawal from Gaza and the establishment of a lasting ceasefire.

According to senior Hamas official Basem Naim, the group is committed to achieving a deal swiftly, as indirect ceasefire negotiations resumed in Doha, Qatar, on Friday.

Shortly after the Reuters report was published, the Prime Ministers Office released a one sentence statement: “Contrary to what was claimed, Hamas has yet to provide a list of hostages.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



