NEW REGIME IN TOWN: Trump Poised To Greenlight Israeli Or U.S. Strike On Iran’s Nuclear Facilities

President-elect Donald Trump is prepared to back an Israeli military strike on Iran’s nuclear facilities—or potentially authorize a direct U.S. strike—according to two sources familiar with Trump’s recent meeting with Israeli Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer. The meeting, held at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort on November 10, left Dermer with the impression that military action against Iran is highly likely during Trump’s upcoming term, the sources told Axios.

Trump’s stance reflects his increasingly aggressive rhetoric toward Iran. In a November interview with Time magazine, Trump responded to questions about the potential for war with Iran by stating, “Anything can happen. It’s a very volatile situation.”

Reports indicate the Trump transition team is actively weighing preventive military options to halt Iran’s nuclear ambitions. These options include U.S.-led airstrikes or selling advanced weapons, such as bunker-busting bombs, to Israel to strengthen its ability to target Iran’s fortified nuclear sites.

The prospect of military action has gained traction following the collapse of Bashar al-Assad’s regime in Syria and the recent Israeli targeting of Hezbollah leadership in Lebanon, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Trump’s tough stance stands in stark contrast to outgoing President Joe Biden, whose administration reportedly debated striking Iran’s nuclear infrastructure but has since shelved those discussions. With Biden’s term nearing its end, those deliberations have ceased, according to Axios.

During his campaign, Trump consistently advocated for aggressive action against Iran. At an October rally in North Carolina, he urged Israel to target Iranian nuclear sites immediately. “That’s the first thing you want to hit. The answer should be: Hit the nuclear first, worry about the rest later,” Trump said, criticizing Biden’s reluctance to pursue such measures.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)