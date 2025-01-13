A Brother and Sister Without a Father and Mother: The Tragedy of the Golshevsky Family Orphans

The mother passed away three years ago, and now they’re sitting shivah for the father* The children of Rav Avraham Golshevsky, who was niftar following an intense illness, are also left homeless; the participation of the entire community is a real obligation* If we don’t help them, “they’ll be left in the street without [even] a sandwich for breakfast”

The nearly incomprehensible tragedy of the 18-year-old boy and the 17-year-old girl, a brother and sister who are left without a father and mother in a rented apartment without the slightest idea of how they’ll be able to pay the rent next month

Last week Rabbi Avraham Golshevsky was niftar at the age of only 54.

Rabbi Golshevsky married later in life, and he and his departed wife a”h waited 14 years for children. They finally merited to bring three children into the world; one is married, and a boy and a girl are left.

Three years ago Mrs. Baila Miriam Golshevsky a”h passed away, and since then the family was left motherless; simultaneously the father was battling the dreaded disease raging in his body r”l. With his passing, his orphans are left without a roof over their heads.

“This is a very extreme case,” relates one of the tzedakah activists who is familiar with the case first-hand. “With this kind of a case there’s nothing except what they’ll receive from the public. Nothing! Even survivor’s benefits- the boy isn’t eligible since he’s 18, and the girl is also close to the age of 18, so for a few months she’ll receive survivor’s benefits but then that finishes, and except for that they have no source of income. The situation is such that if we don’t help them, they’ll simply be left in the street without even a sandwich for breakfast.”

For emergency aid to the doubly-orphaned children, click here>>>

The askanim point out that this isn’t the first tragedy in the Golshevsky family r”l; some of Rav Golshevsky’s siblings also were niftar in the prime of their lives: one from Corona, one in a traffic accident in the Ukraine, and there have been other tragedies as well l”a.

“The way of the world is that when tragedies occur, the family members pitch in to help,” explained the askan who is handling the case. “But here, tragically, there really isn’t anyone who can help- his brothers passed away and their children are themselves taking care of their younger orphaned siblings- it’s truly a horrific tragedy. There’s no father or mother…the pain is just incomprehensible.”

One of the tzedakah activists added that although he’s been working in the field for many years, he doesn’t remember having encountered a situation as severe as this one: “Here we have a teenage boy and a teenage girl who will be in shidduchim soon and they have nothing- simply nothing! Only clothing, and a Rav Kav [transportation pass] -and even for that, they don’t have the money to put in it…it’s just unbelievable- it’s beyond comprehension!”

“The community is called upon to have compassion on these doubly-orphaned children who are left without a father or mother, and to give generously to them to enable them to subsist and reach the time in their lives when they’ll establish their own homes. This is the time that Am Yisrael needs to unite for their sake, to help them recover and rehabilitate themselves after this terrible tragedy, with hope and tefillah that we’ll no longer hear of such calamities bez”H.”

