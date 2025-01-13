Family Requests Tefillos: Netzach Yehuda Soldier Fights For His Life Against Drug-Resistant Infection

Yisrael Levenberg, a Netzach Yehudah soldier, is currently fighting for his life after being severely wounded about two weeks ago in a battle with terrorists in Beit Hanoun in northern Gaza.

His leg was amputated and he underwent additional surgeries to stabilize his condition but unfortunately, he is fighting a life-threatening drug-resistant infection.

His father, Erez, told Ynet about the treatment Yisrael is receiving at Sheba Medical Center in Tel Hashomer: “The danger is that the bacteria won’t stop at the leg and will spread to other areas of the body. Every two days he undergoes another surgery in an attempt to drain the infection and kill the bacteria.”

“The bacteria are stubborn; they won’t die – it’s a Sisyphean task. He’s suffering excruciating pain around the clock and is constantly on painkillers and anesthetics. The leg has been kept open for two weeks to try to get rid of the infection.”

His father describes the circumstances of his son’s injury: “Two weeks ago, his unit took over a house in Beit Hanoun. The unit’s fighters positioned themselves on the third floor, with two stationed at the window. Yisrael was not by the window; his friend, Sgt. Uriel Peretz, H’yd (of Beitar Illit) was standing there, got hit by gunfire, and was killed on the spot.”

“Yisrael ran forward to charge at the terrorists. The moment he approached the window with his weapon – the terrorist had already fired an RPG. He didn’t even have time to return fire.”

Yisrael’s left leg was amputated below the knee on the spot to save his life. “He lay next to his dead friend, fully conscious,” his father said. “As he lay there, two more RPGs were fired at the unit – and he was also hit by shrapnel.” He lost a lot of blood and was evacuated by helicopter directly to Sheba.

“In the hospital, they also amputated part of his leg above the knee – but because of the drug-resistant and dangerous bacteria in Gaza, he has suffered from a severe infection for two weeks. He has already undergone seven surgeries in attempts to eradicate the infection.”

Yisrael’s family has requested that the public daven for a refuah sheleimah for Yisrael ben Inbal Esther b’toch sha’ar cholei Yisrael.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)