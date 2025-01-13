LATEST REPORT: Hamas Provides List Of Living Hostages, Has Until Midnight To Accept Deal

Channel 12 reports that mediators have given Hamas a deadline to provide their response to the “final” version of a hostage-ceasefire agreement by midnight. According to unnamed sources cited in the report, Hamas has supplied Qatari mediators with a list of living hostages, as Israel had insisted. It is believed that Israel has reviewed this list.

The report also states that, if the agreement moves forward, all individuals on a previously published list of 34 hostages—including women, children, and elderly or ill men—will be freed during the first phase, set to last 42 days. The release of hostages would reportedly start one week after the truce begins.

Negotiations for the deal’s second phase are expected to commence 16 days after the initial truce takes effect, focusing on freeing male hostages under the age of 50.

As for Hamas’s demand for an “end of the war,” the report suggests the agreement is more likely to use the term “permanent ceasefire.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)