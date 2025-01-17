Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HaGaon HaRav Chaim Feinstein’s Hashkafah On The Hostage Deal

HaGaon HaRav Chaim Feinstein

Rosh Yeshivas Ateres Shlomo, HaGaon HaRav Chaim Feinstein, holds a weekly va’ad for avreichim on the sefer Nefesh HaChaim.

At the end of this week’s shiur, one of the participants asked the Rosh Yeshivah about Daas Torah on the hostage release deal.

The Rosh Yeshivah at first refused to comment on it, saying: “You’re toiling in Torah, holding up the world. You shouldn’t wear out your minds and your time on devarim betailim.”

The Rosh Yeshivah then added: “Do you think that this is an agreement with the government here in Israel? This is actually an agreement between America and the Arabs. The government here is not the decision-maker. The US demands and so it will be. The army has nothing – without America, they don’t have a single bullet to shoot. The entire army is built from beginning to end on America. They’re the owners and they’re the decision-makers.”

The Rosh Yeshivah added painfully: “Meanwhile, the only thing the army has power over is drafting bnei yeshivos and uprooting the Torah.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)



