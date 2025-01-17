WATCH: Hamas Leader Declares Victory, Vows To Continue Working To Destroy Israel

Senior Hamas leader Khalil al-Hayya publicly doubled down on the terrorist organization’s commitment to Israel’s destruction in his first statement after approving the ceasefire deal with Israel. Speaking from Doha in an 18-minute televised address, al-Hayya claimed that Hamas had thwarted both Israel’s “declared and hidden goals” during negotiations.

“Today, we prove that the occupation will never defeat our people and their resistance,” al-Hayya said. He described the Oct. 7, 2023, attack on Israel, which killed 1,200 people, as a “miraculous achievement” and a “source of pride” for Palestinians, asserting it would be remembered for generations.

He said that Hamas “will expel the occupation from our land and from Al Quds [Jerusalem] at the earliest time possible,” and promised: “Our enemy will never see a moment of weakness from us.”

Al-Hayya mourned the deaths of key Hamas leaders and extended gratitude to allies, including Iran, which he credited with supporting Hamas’ efforts. He also praised international support from countries such as Turkey, South Africa, and Russia, as well as global protests against Israel.

The truce deal, brokered with the help of mediators in Qatar and Egypt, was confirmed Wednesday by President-elect Donald Trump. The agreement includes the release of 33 Israeli hostages in exchange for 110 Palestinian prisoners, among other conditions.

Mass celebrations erupted in Gaza and the West Bank following the announcement, with armed Hamas terrorists taking to the streets. Iran’s Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps also hailed the deal as a victory, while the Palestinian Islamic Jihad vowed to remain vigilant in ensuring its implementation.

