SEE IT: The List Of Names And The Timeline Of The Hostage Release

Government Updates Families of Hostages Set for Release in Gaza Ceasefire Deal
- The government’s Hostages and Missing Persons Coordination Unit has informed the families of 33 Israeli hostages expected to be freed during the first phase of the Gaza ceasefire agreement.
- These individuals include women, children, the elderly, and the infirm, classified as “humanitarian” cases.
- Israel has not yet been informed of how many of the 33 are alive, though it expects the majority are. A full status report will be provided seven days into the ceasefire.
- The release order and identities of those being freed will be confirmed 24 hours before each release.
- Release schedule:
- Day 1 of the ceasefire: 3 hostages.
- Day 7: 4 hostages.
- Weeks 2-5: 3 hostages per week.
- Week 6: 14 hostages.
THE FOLLOWING IS THE LIST OF HOSTAGES TO BE RELEASED IN THE FIRST PHASE OF THE DEAL:
1. Liri Albag
2. Itzhik Elgarat
3. Karina Ariev
4. Ohad Ben-Ami
5. Ariel Bibas
6. Yarden Bibas
7. Kfir Bibas
8. Shiri Silberman Bibas
9. Agam Berger
10. Romi Gonen
11. Danielle Gilboa
12. Emily Damari
13. Sagui Dekel-Chen
14. Yair Horn
15. Omer Wenkert
16. Alexander Troufanov
17. Arbel Yehud
18. Ohad Yahalomi
19. Eliya Cohen
20. Or Levy
21. Naama Levy
22. Oded Lifshitz
23. Gadi Moshe Moses
24. Avera Mengistu
25. Shlomo Mansur
26. Keith Siegel
27. Tsahi Idan
28. Ofer Calderon
29. Tal Shoham
30. Doron Steinbrecher
31. Omer Shem-Tov
32. Hisham Al Sayed
33. Eli Sharabi
