SEE IT: The List Of Names And The Timeline Of The Hostage Release

Government Updates Families of Hostages Set for Release in Gaza Ceasefire Deal

The government’s Hostages and Missing Persons Coordination Unit has informed the families of 33 Israeli hostages expected to be freed during the first phase of the Gaza ceasefire agreement.

These individuals include women, children, the elderly, and the infirm, classified as “humanitarian” cases.

Israel has not yet been informed of how many of the 33 are alive, though it expects the majority are. A full status report will be provided seven days into the ceasefire.

The release order and identities of those being freed will be confirmed 24 hours before each release.

Release schedule: Day 1 of the ceasefire: 3 hostages. Day 7: 4 hostages. Weeks 2-5: 3 hostages per week. Week 6: 14 hostages.



THE FOLLOWING IS THE LIST OF HOSTAGES TO BE RELEASED IN THE FIRST PHASE OF THE DEAL:

1. Liri Albag

2. Itzhik Elgarat

3. Karina Ariev

4. Ohad Ben-Ami

5. Ariel Bibas

6. Yarden Bibas

7. Kfir Bibas

8. Shiri Silberman Bibas

9. Agam Berger

10. Romi Gonen

11. Danielle Gilboa

12. Emily Damari

13. Sagui Dekel-Chen

14. Yair Horn

15. Omer Wenkert

16. Alexander Troufanov

17. Arbel Yehud

18. Ohad Yahalomi

19. Eliya Cohen

20. Or Levy

21. Naama Levy

22. Oded Lifshitz

23. Gadi Moshe Moses

24. Avera Mengistu

25. Shlomo Mansur

26. Keith Siegel

27. Tsahi Idan

28. Ofer Calderon

29. Tal Shoham

30. Doron Steinbrecher

31. Omer Shem-Tov

32. Hisham Al Sayed

33. Eli Sharabi