Mikvah Liel: A New Chapter for Jewish Life in Moldova

[Moldova, January 5, 2025] – Moldova’s Jewish community celebrates a transformative milestone with the opening of Mikvah Liel; a beautiful, state-of-the-art mikvah that reflects the resurgence and growth of Jewish life in the region. For years, the community relied on an outdated mikvah that no longer met the needs of its frum population. The renaissance of Moldova’s native Jewish community, combined with the arrival of students from Israel, Jewish tourists, and Ukrainian refugees, has made the construction of a modern mikvah essential for this flourishing and diverse community.

Event Recap:



At the heart of this initiative is the memory of Liel Dina Namdar, whose parents, Maya and Effy Namdar, transformed their personal grief into an act of light and hope. Speaking at the opening, Effy shared a deeply emotional moment, describing the pain of entering the third year since Liel’s passing. He likened it to the third day of a bris, as described with Avraham Avinu, when the pain is at its peak. “When I came to the mikvah,” Effy said, “the pain subsided, and I could finally breathe again.” There wasn’t a dry eye in the room as his words touched the hearts of everyone present.

Watch full speech:



“This mikvah is a beacon of faith and renewal, a testament to how we can channel pain into building something truly profound,” said Rabbi Mendel Axelrod, Chief Rabbi of Moldova. “We’ve been striving to build this mikvah, and now we’ve created the most beautiful and kosher mikvah, a true reflection of who Liel is. Yet, in essence, the mikvah will not be fully complete until Moshiach comes.”

This historic milestone continues the legacy of Rebbetzin Leah Abelsky, Europe’s most senior Chabad emissary, who began the rebirth of Jewish life in Moldova in 1991. With unwavering dedication, she, together with her husband Rabbi Zalman Abelsky A”H, worked tirelessly to rebuild and strengthen Jewish identity, laying the foundation for the thriving community that exists today. Their efforts paved the way for Mikvah Liel, which embodies the growth and spiritual renewal they inspired.

Chana and Shneur Zalman Tiefenbrun, who recently joined the three other permanent Shluchim families in Moldova, worked tirelessly to ensure this momentous event reflects the dignity and sanctity of the occasion. Rabbi Zushe Abelsky, reflecting on the community’s journey, shared, “The Jewish landscape in Moldova has completely changed. We’ve grown so much, and our young women deserve a mikvah that reflects the dignity and beauty of this mitzvah.”

This project was made possible through the generous support of organizations such as Mikvah Tahara, RCE (Rabbinical Center of Europe), and GJRN (Global Jewish Relief Network). Mikvah Tahara provided seed funding and dedicated oversight of the project, ensuring the highest standards of kashrus and the successful completion of this vital initiative.

Mikvah Liel stands as a cornerstone of Jewish life in Moldova, enabling women to perform this sacred mitzvah with pride and fostering flourishing Jewish families rooted in tahara (purity). It is a powerful testament to the strength, resilience, and unity of Moldova’s Jewish community, as well as the global partnerships that made this dream a reality.