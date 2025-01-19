BACK IN ISRAEL! 3 Female Hostages Reunite With Their Mothers After Being Returned To Israeli Territory

REAL-TIME UPDATES ARE CONTINUING ON THE LIVE BLOG

A fragile ceasefire between Israel and Hamas took effect on Sunday, marking a turning point in the 15-month-long conflict that has devastated the Gaza Strip. In a key first step of the agreement, Hamas released three Israeli hostages who had been held captive since the start of the war.

The released hostages—Romi Gonen, 24, who was kidnapped from the Nova music festival, and Emily Damari, 28, and Doron Steinbrecher, 31, both abducted from Kibbutz Kfar Aza—were handed over to Israeli forces near the border with Gaza.

The IDF confirmed that the women have been reunited with their mothers at an IDF facility, where they underwent initial medical assessments before being taken to hospitals to meet other family members.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu described the day as “incredibly moving” and hailed the return of the hostages as a significant achievement. Speaking with Gal Hirsch, the government’s point person on hostage negotiations, Netanyahu said, “The whole nation is embracing you, welcome home.”

The Prime Minister added, “They went through hell, they are going from darkness to light, they are truly exiting slavery for freedom. This moment was achieved through the sacrifice and bravery of our heroic fighters… this is a big moment, an emotional moment. A big day.”

Under the terms of the ceasefire, Hamas has agreed to a gradual release of 33 Israeli hostages over the next six weeks. In return, Israel will release nearly 2,000 Palestinian prisoners, including detainees from Gaza. Later on Sunday, Israel is expected to release approximately 90 Palestinian prisoners as part of this arrangement.

U.S. President Joe Biden, speaking from North Charleston, South Carolina, expressed optimism about the ceasefire. “The guns in Gaza have gone silent,” Biden said, adding that he had received a call confirming the release of the first three hostages. While he noted it was still early and details about their health and safety were emerging, he said they “appear to be in good health.”

Biden emphasized the importance of persistence in ensuring the agreement’s success. “Success is going to require persistence and continuing support for our friends in the region, and the belief in diplomacy backed by deterrence,” he said.

The deal, which Biden initially outlined in May, now falls to the Trump administration to oversee and implement in the coming months. Biden credited his administration’s efforts in shaping the agreement, describing the unity among his team in its final days as “necessary, effective, and unprecedented.”

