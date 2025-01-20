MOVING VIDEO: Romi Gonen’s Father & Brother Began Donning Tefillin 2 Months Ago

Two months ago, the father and brother of Romi Gonen, one of the three hostages who were, b’chasdei Hashem, released from captivity on Sunday, accepted a kabbalah on themselves to begin putting on tefillin every day as a zechus for her swift release, B’Chadrei Chareidim reported.

Romi’s father, Eitan, and brother, Shachaf, had never previously put on tefillin and didn’t own a pair. They received assistance from the Shas party in Ma’alot as well as from Rav Ilan Abergel and Mr. Asaf Diamant, who purchased a tallis and tefillin for them and helped them put them on for the first time.

As he donned the tallis (only Eitan is seen in the video below), Eitan recited Shechiyanu and commented: “What an incredible feeling…it’s moving.”

Since that day, father and son have continued the mitzvah of putting on tefillin, while calling on the public to join in prayers for Romi’s well-being and release.

Rav Ilan Abergil said at the time: “Eitan accepted upon himself to put on tefillin, as did Shachaf. We bless him and his wife that they should merit to see Romi return home healthy and whole, thanks to this mitzvah that is also mechazeik Am Yisrael, and the zechus h’rabbim should stand by them B’ezras Hashem for good news.”

After receiving the news on Sunday that Romi was slated to be released, Eitan and his wife Meital [Romi’s stepmother], thanked Hashem by reciting Shechiyanu during a live interview with Kan News.

One week before the IDF’s miraculous rescue of Louis Har and Fernando Marman from the heart of Rafah, in February 2024, Har’s daughter and son-in-law took on kabbalos in ruchniyus – lighting neiros Shabbos and putting on tefillin, donated by the members of the Shul of Bar Harbour.

Last month, Har recited HaGomel at Yeshivas Bnei Akiva in Givat Shmuel, where he was greeted by the talmidim in a display of spirited singing and dancing.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)