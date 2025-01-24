Steve Witkoff To Visit Israel Following Saudi Arabia Trip; Plans To Also Visit Gaza

Steve Witkoff, US President Donald Trump’s Middle East envoy, is set to visit Israel next week after making an initial stop in Saudi Arabia, according to Israeli media reports.

Channel 12 news reported that Witkoff’s visit to Israel will center on advancing negotiations for the second phase of the hostage release and ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas. The first phase of the deal began implementation this past Sunday.

In a significant development, Witkoff also confirmed plans to visit the Gaza Strip during his trip, a move he publicly discussed earlier this week.

YWN reported previously that many have been expressing concern, accusing Witkoff of easing pressure on groups like Hamas and Hezbollah, potentially endangering American interests and allies such as Israel.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)