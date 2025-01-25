3 Egoz Soldiers Injured In Jenin, 1 Seriously

A soldier from the elite Egoz unit of the Commando Brigade was seriously injured on Shabbos during military activity in Jenin as part of Operation Iron Wall.

A second soldier was moderately injured in the incident and a third soldier was lightly injured.

“The soldiers were evacuated to receive medical treatment at a hospital, and their families were informed,” the IDF spokesperson stated.

The IDF spokesperson added that IDF, Shin Bet, and Border Police forces continued counterterrorism activities in northern Shomron over the week, killing over 10 terrorists and arresting around 20 terror suspects.

On Friday night, an Air Force aircraft targeted a vehicle carrying a terror squad, killing three terrorists. The strike was carried out based on precise Shin Bet intelligence.

(YWN’s Jerusalem desk is keeping you updated after tzeis ha’Shabbos in Israel)