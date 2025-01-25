Report: Emily Damari Asked Keith Siegel To Be Released In Her Place

In a true act of gevurah, Emily Damari, who was released from Gaza last week, asked her captors if Keith Siegel, 65, could be released in her place, Channel 12 News reported on Friday.

Damari and Siegel, an Israeli-American citizen, were both abducted from Kibbutz Kfar Aza.

According to the report, Damari made her request because Segal, who is the father of her close friend Shier Siegel, was in worse condition than her.

Damari was shot in her hand and leg during her abduction. According to Siegel’s wife, Aviva, who was released in November 2023, the terrorists broke Keith’s ribs during the abduction.

However, Damari’s captors did not have the power to grant her request as the orders to release her had come from senior Hamas officials

The report indicated that Damari was held together with Siegel, at least in the period of time before her release.

An NBC report on Shabbos said that Siegel will be one of three hostages released next Shabbos.

According to the report, Sagui Dekel-Chen, 36, another Israeli-American citizen who was abducted on October 7, will also soon be released.

A fourth Israeli-American, Eden Alexander, is not on the list of 33 hostages who are being released in the first phase.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)