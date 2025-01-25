Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

Report: Emily Damari Asked Keith Siegel To Be Released In Her Place


In a true act of gevurah, Emily Damari, who was released from Gaza last week, asked her captors if Keith Siegel, 65, could be released in her place, Channel 12 News reported on Friday.

Damari and Siegel, an Israeli-American citizen, were both abducted from Kibbutz Kfar Aza.

According to the report, Damari made her request because Segal, who is the father of her close friend Shier Siegel, was in worse condition than her.

Damari was shot in her hand and leg during her abduction. According to Siegel’s wife, Aviva, who was released in November 2023, the terrorists broke Keith’s ribs during the abduction.

However, Damari’s captors did not have the power to grant her request as the orders to release her had come from senior Hamas officials

The report indicated that Damari was held together with Siegel, at least in the period of time before her release.

An NBC report on Shabbos said that Siegel will be one of three hostages released next Shabbos.

According to the report, Sagui Dekel-Chen, 36, another Israeli-American citizen who was abducted on October 7, will also soon be released.

A fourth Israeli-American, Eden Alexander, is not on the list of 33 hostages who are being released in the first phase.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

3 Egoz Soldiers Injured In Jenin, 1 Seriously

IDF Bans Gazans From Northern Strip Until Arbel Yehud Returns, Concern Over Fate Of Bibas Family

CONFIRMED: Hegseth As Defense Secretary, Noem As Homeland Security Secretary

White House: ‘Today The World Celebrates As President Trump Secured Release Of Hostages’

MASS RELEASE: Israel Frees 200 Palestinian Terrorists, 70 Are Deported To Egypt

Watch: Naama, Liri, Daniella & Karina Reunite With Their Families

CHASDEI HASHEM: 4 IDF Female Soldiers Released On Shabbos; Paraded On Stage In Gaza By Hamas

NEVER MIND: Trump Now Says “Ask Russia” After Promising To End War In Ukraine Within 24 Hours

Nashville School Shooter’s Manifesto Praised Hitler, Says Candace Owens “Influenced Me Above All”

Who’s The Guy Handing Trump Those Binders Of Executive Orders? Meet Jewish Lawyer Will Scharf

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network