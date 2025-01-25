ABBAS SHOWS HIS TRUE COLORS

PA President Mahmoud Abbas called to congratulate Fatah terrorist Yasser Abu-Bakr, who was released today under the Hamas hostage-ceasefire deal.

Abu-Bakr, from Jenin, was sentenced in 2004 to 115 years for arming a terror cell responsible for a 2002 shooting at a Netanya hotel, which killed a nine-year-old girl and wounded 50 others. A video shared by Palestinian outlets shows Abu-Bakr taking the call from Abbas after his release.

This is the “moderate” Palestinian Authority, who wants “peace” with Israel.