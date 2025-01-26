Hamas Claims It Guaranteed Arbel Yehud’s Release As Hordes Of Gazans Are Banned From Heading North

The Hamas terror group on Sunday claimed that it provided evidence to mediators that Arbel Yehud is alive and guarantees she will be released.

According to the ceasefire/hostage deal agreement, Hamas was supposed to release all female civilians before the IDF soldiers. In a violation of the agreement, Hamas released four female IDF soldiers on Shabbos while Yehud remained in captivity.

The delay is reportedly due to a dispute between Hamas and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad terror group. Yehud is being held by terrorists from a Salafi organization linked to Islamic jihad.

In return, Israel has prevented the return of northern Gazans to their homes. According to the agreement, Israel was scheduled to allow their return on Sunday. However, after Hamas failed to release Yehud, Israel said that it will prevent the return of Gazans to their homes in the north until Yehud’s release is guaranteed and Hamas transfers a report on the condition of the remaining hostages, as it is obligated to do per the agreement.

Meanwhile, a huge crowd of thousands of Gazans gathered on Motzei Shabbos and Sunday near the Netzarim Corridor waiting to cross to the northern part of the Strip, with many of them sleeping there on the ground overnight.

Israel has not yet commented on Hamas’ claims.

