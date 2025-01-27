Israel To Send First Woman Astronaut To Space In Collaboration With NASA

Israel has announced a groundbreaking agreement with NASA to send the country’s first female astronaut into space. Minister of Innovation, Science, and Technology Gila Gamliel revealed the news during the 20th Ilan Ramon International Space Conference in Tel Aviv on Monday.

“I received confirmation from NASA to send the first Israeli woman astronaut into space,” Gamliel said. “We in Israel have now begun the process of searching for our candidate among our brave women.”

The announcement comes as Israel strengthens its global partnerships in space technology with allies like the United States, Italy, Azerbaijan, and regional partners in the Abraham Accords, including the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The conference, named after Ilan Ramon, Israel’s first astronaut who tragically died in the 2003 Columbia Space Shuttle disaster, brought together international leaders in space exploration, including Omran Sharaf, the UAE’s assistant foreign minister for advanced science and technology, and Professor Teodoro Valente, president of the Italian Space Agency.

During the conference, Valente signed an agreement with Israeli Space Agency Director Uri Oron to develop a payload for a future lunar mission. “Our space cooperation is really improving,” Valente said, noting recent bilateral advancements between Italy and Israel.

President Yitzchak Herzog, in a recorded video address from New York, lauded Israel’s growing role in international space exploration. “Israel, despite being a small country, stands at the global forefront of the space field and serves as a significant factor in leading international space programs,” Herzog said. He highlighted ongoing partnerships with countries in the Abraham Accords and expressed optimism for future collaborations that will benefit both Israel and the global space community.

Gamliel also highlighted the work of Israeli high school students in space innovation. Nine nano-satellites, designed and built by students from across Israel, including a school near the Gaza border, are set to launch aboard SpaceX rockets this March from the U.S. West Coast.

“For us, space represents hope and resilience,” said Or Ziner, a high school senior from southern Israel who led a satellite project at her school. She shared her personal experience growing up amid rocket sirens from Gaza, underscoring the project’s significance for young Israelis.

The event also carried an emotional tribute to Ilan Ramon’s legacy. “My father’s mission was not just historic for Israel but for the entire Jewish community,” said Ramon’s son, Iftah. “It became a symbol of pride, hope, and possibility.”

Gamliel concluded the event by emphasizing the importance of international cooperation. “Twenty years ago, we began a journey that transformed how the world sees Israel’s role in space exploration. By continuing to forge global partnerships, we aim to solidify Israel’s status as a leader in the space industry while contributing to innovation and progress worldwide.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)