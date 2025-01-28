Iran Warns US and Israel Against ‘Crazy’ Attack on Nuclear Sites

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has cautioned Israel and the United States against any attempt to attack Iran’s nuclear sites, speaking in an interview with Sky News aired this morning.

“We have made it clear that any attack to our nuclear facilities would be faced with an immediate and decisive response,” Araghchi stated. However, he expressed skepticism about the likelihood of such an attack, calling it unlikely for Israel and the US to “do that crazy thing.”

Some analysts in Israel had hoped that US President Donald Trump’s return to the White House earlier this month might pave the way for American support of an Israeli strike on Iranian nuclear facilities, or even a direct US-led assault.

Trump, however, has signaled a preference for diplomacy, indicating a desire to resolve the issue peacefully. He remarked that it “would be really nice” to address Tehran’s nuclear ambitions without resorting to military action.

Araghchi emphasized the potential consequences of such an attack, warning it would plunge the Middle East into chaos. “Attacking Iran’s nuclear facilities would turn the Middle East into a very bad disaster,” he said, reiterating his claim that such a move would be “really crazy.”

The foreign minister also commented on the impact of recent conflicts on Iran-backed groups, acknowledging the setbacks suffered by Hamas and Hezbollah. “Hamas and Hezbollah have been damaged,” he noted, but added, “At the same time, they are rebuilding themselves… This is a school of thought, this is an idea, this is a cause, this is an ideal that will always be there.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)