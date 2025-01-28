Trump Stands His Ground: Pressures Egypt & Jordan To Absorb Gazans

US President Donald Trump told the press on Monday that he spoke to Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi regarding his plan to relocate Gazans in order to clean out and rebuild the area.

Trump told reporters over the weekend that he wants Egypt and Jordan to accept about a million and a half Gazans.

His idea was soundly rejected by both Egypt and Jordan and all other pro-Arab entities.

But Trump hasn’t given up on the idea. “I’d like to get them living in an area where they can live without disruption, revolution … when you look at the Gaza Strip it’s been hell for so many years,” Trump told reporters on Monday.

“There’s been various civilizations on that Strip. It didn’t start here, it started thousands of years before, and there’s always been violence associated with it. So I think you could get people living in areas that are a lot safer and maybe a lot better and maybe a lot more comfortable.”

“I wish [Sisi] would take some [Gazans]. We helped them a lot, and I’m sure he’d help us. He’s a friend of mine. He’s in a very rough part of the world, to be honest. As they say, It’s a rough neighborhood. But I think he would do it, and I think the King of Jordan would do it too.”

