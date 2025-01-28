“Atheist” Journalist: “I’m Saying ‘Mizmor L’Todah’ Every Morning”

Channel 13 journalist Guy Lerer shared on Monday that he decided to recite Mizmor L’Todah every morning.

He wrote that he made the decision “after conversations with the mother of a hostage who is close to my heart” and despite the fact that he’s “a complete atheist.”

He added: “I’ll close my eyes tightly and act for a moment as if I am the most devout believer. Emunah, love, and intention are from the same family. Even one of them is enough to move worlds.”

He published a photo from his conversation with the mother – but didn’t identify her. She wrote to him: “This is what I decided. Say Mizmor L’Todah every morning.” She asked him to start saying it when her son returns, b’ezrat Hashem.

After a few minutes, she added: “You can even start from now because it really just takes a second.”

Lerer said to his followers: “You are welcome to join me. She’ll be happy to hear.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)