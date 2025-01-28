Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

“Atheist” Journalist: “I’m Saying ‘Mizmor L’Todah’ Every Morning”


Channel 13 journalist Guy Lerer shared on Monday that he decided to recite Mizmor L’Todah every morning.

He wrote that he made the decision “after conversations with the mother of a hostage who is close to my heart” and despite the fact that he’s “a complete atheist.”

He added: “I’ll close my eyes tightly and act for a moment as if I am the most devout believer. Emunah, love, and intention are from the same family. Even one of them is enough to move worlds.”

He published a photo from his conversation with the mother – but didn’t identify her. She wrote to him: “This is what I decided. Say Mizmor L’Todah every morning.” She asked him to start saying it when her son returns, b’ezrat Hashem.

After a few minutes, she added: “You can even start from now because it really just takes a second.”

Lerer said to his followers: “You are welcome to join me. She’ll be happy to hear.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

Amit Soussana Recounts How Liri Albag Saved Her Life While In Gazan Captivity

Relatives Of Oded Lifshitz & Itzik Elgarat Say They Are Concerned About Their Fate

Iranian FM Trolls President Trump; Suggests Israelis Be Relocated To Greenland [VIDEO]

Iran Warns US and Israel Against ‘Crazy’ Attack on Nuclear Sites

Trump Stands His Ground: Pressures Egypt & Jordan To Absorb Gazans

Father Of Israeli New Orleans Victim: “He Will Deal With His Injuries His Entire Life”

PAIN VERSUS PAIN: Hostages’ Relatives Vie For Deal But Some Bereaved Familes Say Their Children Fell In Vain

2nd Accident Involving Israelis In Laos In 24 Hours: 18 Israelis Injured On Overnight Bus Ride

BD”E: Petirah Of Harav Shlomo Isaacson Zt”l, Rav Of K’hal Bais Dovid And KOA Rav Hamachshir

IDF Officer: “Some Hostages Were Starved, Others Held In Dark Tunnels For 8 Consecutive Months”

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network