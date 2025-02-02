Terrorist Freed In Nov. 2023 Deal Killed On Way To Attack; Op. Iron Wall Expands To Tammun

The IDF reported that IAF forces overnight Motzei Shabbos carried out airstrikes targeting three terror squads in the Jenin and Qabatiya areas over a period of several hours.

In Qabatiya, IAF forces, under the direction of the Shin Bet, struck and eliminated a terrorist cell on the way to carry out an imminent terror attack.

One of the terrorists eliminated in the strike was Abed al-Hadi Kamil of Qabatiya who was previously imprisoned in Israel for terror activities and was later released in the November 2023 ceasefire/hostage release deal.

The IDF spokesperson said that following the attack, “secondary explosions from explosives that were in the terrorists’ vehicle were seen.”

In Jenin, Air Force aircraft also attacked two armed terrorist cells within a few hours.

The IDF also announced that forces have expanded Operation Iron, the counterterrorism operation in the Shomron that began in Jenin, to the village of Tammun, after expanding to Tulkarm last week.

The IDF spokesperson stated: “Security forces have been operating for 12 days in an operation to thwart terrorism in the Yehuda and Shomron Division.”

“Last night, the combat team of the Bislamach Brigade began operating in the village of Tammun in the Menashe Brigade, following an airstrike last week in which ten terrorists were eliminated.”

“So far, the forces have located weapons, including an M-16 rifle and magazines.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)