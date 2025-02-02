Hezbollah Announces Feb. 23 Burial Date For Dead Terror Leaders Hassan Nasrallah And Hashem Safieddine

Hezbollah leader Naim Qassem has announced that former Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah and his would-be successor Hashem Safieddine will be buried on February 23, five months after they were killed in Israeli airstrikes in Beirut.

In a pre-recorded speech, Qassem confirmed that Nasrallah, who was killed on September 27, 2024, and Safieddine, who died in a subsequent strike on October 3, will be laid to rest together later this month. Hezbollah had previously signaled that Nasrallah’s burial would take place following the initial 60-day ceasefire with Israel, which expired on January 26. However, the withdrawal deadline for the IDF was later extended to February 18 after the U.S. and Lebanon determined that Lebanese military deployment in the region was progressing too slowly.

During his speech, Qassem accused Israel of repeatedly violating the ceasefire agreement but stated that Hezbollah would exercise “patience” while urging Lebanon and mediating nations to pressure Israel into halting its “aggression.”

Acknowledging that Hezbollah had not secured an “absolute victory” in the conflict, Qassem nonetheless claimed that the group had achieved strategic gains, particularly in proving the resilience of the “resistance” and challenging Israel’s military dominance.

He further praised residents of southern Lebanon who have returned to their homes, calling their return a symbol of “popular liberation.” However, the IDF has warned civilians against re-entering villages in southern Lebanon until an official authorization is given.

Qassem has previously criticized the extension of the IDF’s withdrawal deadline, arguing that Israel has violated the ceasefire agreement over 1,350 times.

