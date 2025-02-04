Israeli Analyst: “IDF Is Far From ‘Ridding’ Terror Threat In Jenin Area, Including Tunnels”

Zvi Yechezkeli, the Arab affairs commentator for i24NEWS, warned Israelis to tone down their enthusiasm about Operation Iron Wall, the counterterrorism operation that began in Jenin and expanded to other areas in the northern Shomron, including the area where the deadly terror attack took place early Tuesday morning.

Yechezkeli said that the IDF is far from deterring the terrorists in Jenin and is nowhere near the goal of “wiping out” terror in the area.

“The first rule is to understand who we are dealing with,” he began. “I was in an IDF operation in the Jenin refugee camp in 2022 and since then the situation in the camp has worsened.”

“Israel’s story of in the Jenin refugee camp is primarily about the lack of alignment between the extent of the terror infrastructure in the camp and the military operation. I know everyone is excited about the ‘belt of fire’ – I don’t know if it was in the Gaza style – and the clouds of smoke. I don’t want to ruin the celebrations but these tactics are not effective against the terrorists.”

“First and foremost, Israel made an intelligence mistake when it evacuated the residents of the camp and didn’t establish a mechanism to ensure terrorists didn’t slip out together with the civilians – like we did in Gaza. This is the crux of intelligence and we didn’t do it.”

“It is true that the clouds above the camp look beautiful but that’s not what will eradicate terror. Israel is still not truly addressing the threat that exists there – the terrorists, weapons, and tunnels. Until Israel destroys the Jenin refugee camp like it did in Beit Lahia and Jabaliya and holds onto the territory – we will not be able to gain any advantage over terrorism,” he asserted.

“What is the IDF’s goal in Jenin? The IDF is still not removing the gloves there. Did the destruction of homes in Gaza produce results? The answer is no. The seizure of houses? Perhaps yes,” he concluded.

