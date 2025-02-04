Netanyahu Met With Elon Musk In D.C & Snagged Major AI Deal

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu met with Elon Musk, the head of the Department of Government Efficiency, shortly after he landed in Washington D.C. on Sunday.

According to a photo, President Donald Trump joined the meeting, two days before Netanyahu’s official meeting with the President at the White House, which is scheduled for this evening (Tuesday) at 6 p.m. However, a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office on Monday confirming Netanyahu’s meeting with Musk did not mention Trump.

David Sacks, the chairman of the President’s Council of Advisors on Science and Technology, was also present at the meeting.

At Netanyahu’s request, Musk and Sacks agreed to a deal that will integrate Israel’s artificial intelligence programs into Trump’s plan to massively expand AI development, estimated at roughly half a trillion dollars.

The deal will jointly benefit the AI industries of both countries, along with their cybersecurity and cryptocurrency industries.

On Monday, Netanyahu met with Trump’s Middle East Steve Witkoff and National Security Adviser Michael Waltz to discuss the next stage of the ceasefire/hostage deal.

Ynet reported that Witkoff was shown the film of the October 7 massacre on his recent trip to Israel and was shaken by what he saw. Those around him said it had a profound effect on him and he is dedicated to the return of the hostages. At his insistence, Trump will watch a shortened version of the film before his official meeting with Netanyahu.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)