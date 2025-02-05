Israeli Officials Respond To Trump’s Plan: “Thank Hashem For This Neis He Made For Am Yisrael!”

A political source in Jerusalem spoke to Yisrael Hayom on Wednesday morning about the historic meeting between Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and US President Donald Trump at the White House on Tuesday, during which Trump advocated for the deportation of Palestinians from Gaza and the US takeover of the Strip.

“We have completed a very successful visit that exceeded all our expectations and dreams,” the source said. “It was a historic visit in every sense of the word, with great implications for the future of the State of Israel.”

“Above all, this was the friendliest meeting that ever took place between a US president and Israeli Prime Minister. The ties between Netanyahu and Trump have never been better and closer. Anyone who had hoped to see a rift between Trump and Netanyahu was bitterly disappointed. Trump has formulated ingenious solutions to the problems that have afflicted Israel since its existence. Netanyahu also thanked Trump for releasing weapons that were denied to Israel during its war on seven fronts, as well as for his unconditional support for Israel.”

Culture Minister Miki Zohar stated: “We have an amazing Prime Minister and a wonderful US President! Thank Hakadosh Baruch Hu for this neis He made for Am Yisrael.”

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich wrote: “אז יאמרו בגויים הגדיל ה’ לעשות עם אלה, הגדיל ה’ לעשות עמנו היינו שמחים” .ועוד יותר טוב ועוד יותר טוב. תודה לך הנשיא טראמפ”

He also wrote in English: “Together, we will make the world great again.”

The director of Smotrich’s party, Yehudah Vald, wrote: “It sounds tonight like a press conference of the Religious Zionist party. Baruch Hashem!” He added a doctored photo of Netanyahu and Trump speaking in front of the Religious Zionist banner.

The Nachala movement, which works to encourage Jewish settlement in Gaza, issued a statement: “Assuming that Trump’s statements about relocating Gazans to countries around the world will actually be implemented, we must act quickly to establish yishuvim throughout the Gaza Strip. No part of Eretz Yisrael should be left without Jewish settlement. If an area remains unpopulated, it is liable to be seized by enemies. Mitzvah Daled in the Ramban: Eretz Yisrael should not be left desolate or to foreigners.”

Opposition leader Yair Lapid said in an interview on Army Radio that “this was a good press conference for the State of Israel. We will need to review the details to understand what the plan is in Gaza. I will present an additional plan to the Americans during my visit to Washington at the end of the month. The role of the Israeli leadership is to present plans, not just wait for the Americans,” he added, unable to resist his customary critical remarks about the government.

Benny Gantz, chairman of the opposition National Unity party, said: “The statement last night by President Trump is further proof of the deep alliance between the U.S. and Israel. President Trump has shown, not for the first time, that he is a true friend of Israel and will continue to stand by her side on issues important for securing its safety. He presented creative, original and intriguing ideas, which must be reviewed along with the achievement of the goals of the war, first and foremost the return of all the hostages.”

Otzma Yehudit chairman Itamar Ben Gvir told Army Radio that the likelihood of his party rejoining the government has increased, saying that if Netanyahu presents a serious plan to implement Trump’s ideas, he’ll come back.

He also praised Trump’s statements on X and wrote in English: “Donald, this seems like the beginning of a wonderful friendship.”

Israel’s enemies, of course, slammed the plan, including Israeli Arab politician Ahmad Tibi, Hamas, the Houthis, the Palestinian Authority, China, and Iran. Egypt and Jordan, who have unequivocally refused to accept any Palestinians, continue to slam the plan, feigning concern for the Gazans “who want to remain in their land.”

And not surprisingly, the liberal politicians of many countries in Europe, where the Holocaust occurred, slammed the plan, including ministers in France, the UK, Germany, and Spain.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)