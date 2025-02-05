Rosh Yeshiva: “The Only Reason Arabs Don’t Kill Us All Is Lomdei Torah”

Amid the unprecedented battle against Lomdei Torah and religion in general by Attorney-General Gali Baharav-Miara and the Supreme Court, HaGaon HaRav Dov Landau made statements with chilling implications.

During a meeting with the head of the Lev Shomeah organization [which provides therapeutic support to struggling Chareidi youth and recently established a branch for Anglos,] HaRav Landau said: “The only reason the Arabs around us don’t flood the land and kill us all, rachmanah litzlan, is because of Lomdei Torah.”

In a video of the meeting, the Rosh Yeshivah can be seen saying: “You – the Lomdei Torah are the ones who save [Eretz Yisrael]. There’s no explanation for why the Arabs don’t unite and flood the entire land and rachmana latzlan, kill everyone. There’s no explanation!”

“The Zionists acted as if they saved the Jewish nation but they’re the ones that caused the tragedies [the enemies’ attacks] – not only the ruchniyus tragedy of Am Yisrael.”

The Rosh Yeshivah continued: “We’re in a very difficult situation – all the Chareidim. We hope to Hashem that it will be good. We hope and we daven.”

The Rosh Yeshivah has made similar statements a number of times in the past.

