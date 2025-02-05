Israel’s Otzma Yehudit Party Pushes Plan to Pay Gazans to Leave Amid Trump’s Relocation Push

As President Donald Trump pushes for a mass relocation of Gaza residents, Israel’s Otzma Yehudit Party announced Tuesday that it has introduced a bill offering financial incentives for those willing to leave the war-torn enclave.

Under the proposed legislation, Gaza residents who voluntarily relocate would receive financial assistance, with the amount determined by Israel’s Finance Ministry. The bill, scheduled for review next week by the Ministerial Committee for Legislation, aims to provide an alternative to continued conflict while encouraging migration to countries willing to accept Gazans.

According to the bill, anyone who accepts the financial package but later attempts to return to Gaza would be required to repay the funds with a 100% penalty, adjusted for inflation and interest. Failure to comply would result in a ban from re-entering Gaza or any Israeli-controlled area.

The proposal explicitly excludes convicted terrorists from receiving financial assistance, emphasizing that the initiative is designed for civilians rather than individuals affiliated with Hamas or other militant groups.

Otzma Yehudit leader Itamar Ben-Gvir defended the bill, stating, “Israel continues to allow Hamas to grow and raise more terrorists. This law is meant to provide a practical solution—encouraging the voluntary departure of Gaza residents to countries willing to accept them. We expect security to be the top priority, and we call on lawmakers to support this initiative.”

