IDF Reservist Sentenced To Prison For Beating Nukhba Terrorists

Nukhba terrorists in prison. (Israel Prison Services)

The IDF spokesperson announced on Thursday that the IDF reservist accused of beating terrorists at the Sde Teiman detention facility, where he was serving as a security guard, has been sentenced to prison.

The military court honored a plea bargain between the military prosecution and the defendant and sentenced the defendant to seven months of imprisonment, a suspended prison sentence, and a demotion to the rank of private.

“The defendant was convicted of the fact that on several occasions he struck the detainees with his fists and with his personal weapon while they were handcuffed and blindfolded,” the IDF stated. “These acts were carried out in the presence of other soldiers, some of whom called on him to stop and even recorded what was happening on the defendant’s cell phone.”

The military court emphasized in its decision that “the defendant’s actions were severe and that IDF soldiers are obligated to use the power entrusted to them in accordance with IDF values ​​and orders at all times, and especially in times of war.”

“The court’s decision took the soldier’s personal circumstances into consideration, his acceptance of responsibility, and the fact that he already spent an extended period of time in prison, and decided to honor the agreement between the two sides,” the IDF said.

It should be noted that although the military prosecution has opened multiple investigations against IDF soldiers since October 7, it has not yet indicted one terrorist involved in the massacre.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)



