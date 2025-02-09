Disturbing Footage: Gazans Seen Only 300 Meters From Security Fence

Dozens of Gazans were spotted on Sunday just a few hundred meters from the border fence opposite Kibbutz Nir Oz. A video of the incident circulated on Israeli social media, sparking ire among Israelis.

IDF forces fired warning shots but shortly later, more Gazans were seen approaching the area.

A member of Kibbutz Nahal Oz told Kan News: “Since this morning, I’ve seen Gazans wandering not far from our fence. We don’t even need binoculars.”

The incident comes after IDF forces withdrew from the Netzarim Corridor overnight Motzei Shabbos as part of the ceasefire/hostage deal.

I24News military correspondent Yossi Yehoshua quoted soldiers serving in the buffer zone inside Gaza who said: “Gazans are approaching us in violation of the agreement and are testing whether we will open fire at a distance of 800 meters to a kilometer. They are also approaching with vehicles. We are limited in our rules of engagement and equipment.”

Channel 12 journalist Almog Boker, who covers southern Israel, responded: “Warning shots? Didn’t they promise us that the buffer zone is a destruction area? What prevents them from taking advantage of the next fog and infiltrating Nahal Oz?”

An IDF spokesperson stated: “This was a very rare incident resulting from the IDF’s evacuation from the Netzarim Corridor. They fired warning shots and several Gazans were killed. The others ran back beyond the perimeter, and if they approach again, the IDF will shoot to kill. This is the instruction to the forces. Every day there are dozens of shooting incidents towards anyone who gets close to the perimeter.”

Otzma Yehudit chairman Itamar Ben Gvir slammed the government’s policy and the military response towards the Gazans, which he claims is insufficient.

“The Gazans are coming this morning within 300 meters of Nahal Oz, positioning themselves for the next massacre. Instead of shooting at all of them, there is ‘distancing fire’ – which doesn’t really bother them,” he said.

He reiterated his position that the government is acting leniently towards Hamas and noted that he won’t return to the coalition until an aggressive policy is implemented that will lead to the complete destruction of Hamas. “This is exactly why I cannot be part of the government that executed the reckless deal and continues to create a reckless reality. I will return only when it resumes fighting Hamas until its total destruction.”

Knesset member Avigdor Lieberman wrote: “Gazans are wandering near the fence, Hamas is not deterred and is laughing in our faces. I have repeatedly said since the beginning of the war: we must have a security perimeter one kilometer deep inside the Gaza Strip, and any attempt to cross it should be met with immediate fire.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)