JUSTICE FOR OCT. 7: U.S. Unleashes New Task Force To Probe Hamas, Crush Its Terror Network

The U.S. Department of Justice has established Joint Task Force 10-7 (JTF 10-7) in response to the brutal October 7 Hamas attack on Israel, reinforcing America’s commitment to bringing terrorists and their supporters to justice.

Under the supervision of the Deputy Attorney General, JTF 10-7 will coordinate high-level investigations and prosecutions targeting individuals and organizations linked to Hamas, including those who provide financial support or engage in criminal activities on U.S. soil. The task force will also work closely with Israeli counterparts, ensuring intelligence-sharing and cooperation in counterterrorism efforts.

The task force will prioritize:

Pursuing the arrest and extradition of Hamas leadership charged in the U.S., including those named in federal indictments.

Investigating antisemitic hate crimes and terrorist activities targeting Jewish Americans, particularly on college campuses where radical elements have incited violence.

Identifying and prosecuting individuals and networks financing Hamas operations both domestically and internationally.

Collaborating with Israeli and international partners to facilitate the return of hostages taken by Hamas during its attack.

JTF 10-7 will bring together top counterterrorism experts from the National Security Division, the FBI, the Department of Treasury, and the IRS, ensuring a unified federal response. The FBI will deploy agents, analysts, and linguists specializing in terrorist investigations, underscoring the severity of the threat Hamas poses to global security.

U.S. Attorneys’ Offices nationwide will remain engaged in prosecution efforts, ensuring that cases against Hamas operatives and supporters are aggressively pursued.

The Justice Department has suspended certain administrative subpoena restrictions, allowing the task force to rapidly issue subpoenas to foreign banks tied to Hamas financing. Additionally, the Office of Legislative Affairs (OLA) is working to strengthen counterterrorism laws, expanding jurisdiction for terror-related prosecutions beyond traditional geographic limitations.

