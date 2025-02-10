Report: PA Terror Group May Agree To Trump’s Demand To End Its “Pay To Slay” Stipends

The Trump administration has demanded that the Palestinian Authority end its notorious “pay to slay” stipends, which incite terror by financially supporting terrorists in Israeli prisons and the families of terrorists who committed suicide or were killed in the act of carrying out terror attacks against Israelis, including the Nukhba terrorists who carried out the October 7 massacre.

When ex-President Joe Biden entered office, he restored funding to the Palestinian Authority terror group, despite being well aware of its “pay to slay” payments, which includes terrorists who murdered US citizens. Biden took the step despite the fact that the funding violated US law, specifically the 2018 Taylor Force Act, which bans all US aid to the PA as long as it continues to fund terrorists.

Channel 12 News reported on Monday that the terrorist in a suit, President Mahmoud Abbas, has “agreed” to Trump’s demand to end the payments.

According to the Palestinian sources quoted in the report, Abbas wants Trump to revoke the Taylor Force Act in exchange for ending the payments.

According to a recent report by Palestinian Media Watch, the 734 terrorists [including mass murderers) released or slated for release in the current hostage deal have received a total of half a billion shekels in “pay to slay” payments.

“It’s a tremendous force driving terror,” Itamar Marcus, Palestinian Media Watch’s founder and director, told JNS.

“Palestinian terrorists are the most honored people in Palestinian society,” he said. “When they’re introduced, and in interviews, even years after they were released from jail, they’re called Asra [“Prisoner”]. That’s their title. It’s like an ambassador. It’s actually similar to POW [prisoner of war]. They have a different word for criminal prisoners. For the P.A., they’re legitimate fighters, even if they killed women and children,” Marcus said.

“In another society, if a criminal goes to jail for murdering someone, he’s ashamed about it. In the Palestinian Authority, they go around with a crown on their heads,” he said.

Marcus added that Abbas is so determined to pay terrorists that at one point, the Palestinian Authority skipped paying their employees their salaries in order to ensure the terrorists in Israeli prisons got their full payments.

“What’s outrageous, of course, is a person who’s living at home, working, who’s got five or six kids and needs the money—his salary you’re cutting to 70%. But the prisoner who’s getting everything—all his food and everything taken care of by Israel—that’s the one who’s getting 100%,” Marcus said.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)