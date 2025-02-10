Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

Rebitzen Spetner’s Parenting Classes – Coming to Lakewood and Five Towns — Very Limited Slots Remaining!

Communicated Content

Join Rebitzen Spetner’s thousands of students from around the world who have transformed themselves, their homes, and their relationships with their children. 

Course Schedule: 

Lakewood: Fundamental chinuch Course: 

Dates: Feb 22-March 1 (evening classes)
Topics: Discipline, Filling children’s emotional needs, Sibling rivalry, Ruchnius  

Alumni classes: Anxiety – Feb. 19, 10 AM
                            Bein Adam Lechavaro – Feb 25-26 10 AM


Five Towns: Fundamental chinuch Course:

Dates: Feb 17-Feb 23 (evening classes)
Topics: Discipline, Filling children’s emotional needs, Sibling rivalry, Ruchnius  

Rebitzen Sima Spetner is a venerable parenting and chinuch specialist from Eretz Yisroel who has been teaching chinuch classes for decades. Her warm, engaging classes are filled with Torah hashkafah and practical ideas. Rebitzen Spetner was trained directly by Rav Shlomo Wolbe, and received haskamah from leading gedolim.

Recordings of the classes will be given exclusively to course participants.  

To register: 
Fundamental Course:  send an email to [email protected] – You will receive an email with online registration. 

For alumni: send an email to [email protected] – You will receive an email with online registration

For general info (call/ text) Esti Hirshfeld – 718-578-2128
Or email: [email protected]




Popular Posts

BORO PARK, BROOKLYN: Serial License Plate Thief Caught in the Act by Shomrim Volunteers

EIS TZARA L’BAIS YAAKOV: Rabbanim Across The Midwest Meet To Discuss Rav Moshe Hillel Hirsch’s Shidduch Crisis Plan

Shocking Testimony: Hostages Forced To Decide Who Would Eat & Who Would Go Hungry

PATIENCE WEARING THIN: Trump Slams Hamas Over Tortured, Feeble Hostages, Says They Looked Like Holocaust Survivors

JUSTICE FOR OCT. 7: U.S. Unleashes New Task Force To Probe Hamas, Crush Its Terror Network

Prime Minister Netanyahu Joins Historic Kesivas Osiyos In The “Washington Torah” [PHOTOS & VIDEO]

1st Sign Of Life: Hostage Alon Ohel Is Alive But Injured; Is Chained In Tunnel In Inhumane Conditions

STUNNING REVELATIONS: The Inside Story Of Trump’s Secret Battle Against An Iranian Assassination Plot

Mentally Ill Individual Attempts To Cut Off Jewish Man’s Ear In Crown Heights

Jerusalem Light Rail Suspends Service Through Thursday

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network