Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

WATCH: Adams Declares Victory as DOJ Drops Corruption Case, Shifts Focus to Reelection

(AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura, File)

New York City Mayor Eric Adams addressed the public for the first time since the Department of Justice moved to dismiss his corruption case, framing the last 15 months as a difficult but humbling period before pivoting to his reelection campaign.

“I thank the Justice Department for its honesty. Now you can put this cruel episode behind us and focus entirely on the future of our city,” Adams stated in a six-minute livestreamed address. “Despite the fact that I’m no longer facing legal questions, I also understand that many New Yorkers will still question my character, and I know that I must continue to regain your trust.”

Shifting to what sounded like a campaign message, Adams touted his administration’s success in reducing crime and increasing job opportunities. He argued that these achievements have been overshadowed by “shocking headlines full of rumors and accusations” and “innuendos and insinuations.”

“As I said from the outset, I never broke the law. And I never would,” he asserted. “I would never put any personal benefit above my solemn responsibility as your mayor.”

“No witness ever came forward publicly to make claims against me, none of the baseless threats from prosecutors of new charges and new evidence never materialized.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

🚨 NETANYAHU: Return Our Hostages By Shabbos At Noon, Or War Resumes [VIDEO]

BEYOND INSANE: USAID Fully Funded Notorious Al-Qaeda Terrorist Anwar Al-Awlaki’s College Education

Attorney-General: Daycare Subsidies For Avreichim To Be Halted At End Of Month

LISTEN: Marco Rubio: “Monstrous, Savage Hamas Is Pure Evil, Must Be Eradicated”

IDF Raises Alert In The South, Halts Leave For Soldiers: “Preparing For Various Scenarios”

First Sign Of Life Received From Twin Hostages Gali And Ziv Berman

MURDERED IN CAPTIVITY: Shlomo Mansour, Survivor Of Iraqi Pogrom, Killed By Hamas

FLATBUSH, BROOKLYN: Shomrim Helps Nab Package Thief Driving Stolen Van Loaded with Stolen Goods and Drugs

MAILBAG: An Open Letter To PM Netanyahu About His Failure To Thank Hashem

Justice Dept Orders Corruption Charges Against NYC Mayor Eric Adams Dropped

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network