WATCH: Adams Declares Victory as DOJ Drops Corruption Case, Shifts Focus to Reelection

New York City Mayor Eric Adams addressed the public for the first time since the Department of Justice moved to dismiss his corruption case, framing the last 15 months as a difficult but humbling period before pivoting to his reelection campaign.

“I thank the Justice Department for its honesty. Now you can put this cruel episode behind us and focus entirely on the future of our city,” Adams stated in a six-minute livestreamed address. “Despite the fact that I’m no longer facing legal questions, I also understand that many New Yorkers will still question my character, and I know that I must continue to regain your trust.”

Shifting to what sounded like a campaign message, Adams touted his administration’s success in reducing crime and increasing job opportunities. He argued that these achievements have been overshadowed by “shocking headlines full of rumors and accusations” and “innuendos and insinuations.”

“As I said from the outset, I never broke the law. And I never would,” he asserted. “I would never put any personal benefit above my solemn responsibility as your mayor.”

“No witness ever came forward publicly to make claims against me, none of the baseless threats from prosecutors of new charges and new evidence never materialized.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)