Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

Watters’ Dire Warning: Hamas Radicalization and Population Boom Spell Trouble for Israel [VIDEO]

Hamas and Islamic Jihad in central Gaza City as the four Israeli female soldiers were handed handed over to the Red Cross in Gaza City on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2025. (AP Photo/Abed Hajjar)

Fox News host Jesse Watters issued a stark warning Tuesday about the growing threats Israel faces, highlighting both Hamas’ deceptive tactics and the broader regional challenges that could impact Israel’s long-term security.

Speaking on The Five, Watters addressed the latest developments surrounding the hostage crisis, as Hamas continues to exploit negotiations while showing no real commitment to peace. The panel discussion revolved around former President Donald Trump’s ultimatum, demanding Hamas release all Israeli hostages by Saturday or face the consequences. Trump emphasized that Hamas risks plunging Gaza into further chaos if it fails to uphold its side of the ceasefire agreement.

“Hamas could miscalculate because they want to stretch the negotiation. Once they give away all the hostages, they don’t have any more bargaining chips,” Watters said. He pointed out that Israel faces a difficult choice—calling Hamas out on its breaches of the deal while knowing that taking action could endanger hostages.

Watters also underscored the broader security risks that Israel faces, noting that Hamas has only grown more radicalized over time. He described the situation as a fundamental challenge to Israel’s ability to coexist peacefully with its neighbors.

“The Arab world, the Europeans, the media—they’re not pressuring Hamas. They’re not pressuring the Israelis. We have a free hand here,” Watters observed. “But this population in Gaza has become even more hostile and radicalized. Now, they have no homes at all, and they’re even more hateful of Israel.”

He also pointed to demographic challenges, cautioning that the high birth rate among Palestinians presents another dimension of concern for Israel’s long-term security strategy.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

MAILBAG: Mental Health Or Money Grab? The Unethical Practices Hurting Our Community

GAZA: Hamas Terror Chiefs Ordered to Ditch Cell Phones Over Surveillance Fears

WATCH: Adams Declares Victory as DOJ Drops Corruption Case, Shifts Focus to Reelection

A LEGEND IS NIFTAR: Holocaust Survivor, R’ Yehuda Lindenblatt Z”L, Oldest Hatzolah Volunteer In NYC

FALLING SHORT? Trump’s Deportations So Far Lag Behind, Stand At Just 50% Of Biden’s Final Weeks

Crown Heights Leaders Host Welcome Breakfast for Congressman Ritchie Torres {PHOTOS}

MORE FROM TRUMP: “We’re Gonna Have Gaza, There’s Nothing to Buy” [SEE VIDEOS]

Abbas Ends “Pay To Slay?” Fatah Says Terrorists Will Be Paid Via Alternative Program

WATCH: Hagaon HaRav Shaul Alter’s Message About Sacrifices Parents Make For Their Children’s Chinuch

🚨 NETANYAHU: Return Our Hostages By Shabbos At Noon, Or War Resumes [VIDEO]

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network