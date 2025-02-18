Oct. 7 Probe: Nukhba Terrorists Got Lost On The Way To Netivot, Ended Up At Nova Festival

An IDF investigation into the massacre at the Nova party near Re’im revealed that the Nukhba terrorists arrived at the festival after getting lost on the way to Netivot, Kan News reported on Monday evening.

The investigation revealed that a group of between 100 to 120 Nukhba terrorists from the Nuseirat Brigade crossed the border into Israel during the second wave of attacks, entering Israel at 7:30 a.m. on 14 pickup trucks and two motorcycles. Their assignment was to capture the southern city of Netivot, five kilometers northeast of Re’im. However, they got lost and instead stumbled upon the Nova party, entering the area at 9 a.m.

The terrorists were equipped with five machine guns, anti-tank launchers, RPGs, shoulder-fired anti-aircraft missiles, and assault rifles. Additionally, each terrorist was equipped with personal weapons such as Kalashnikovs and grenades.

The terrorists left Nova at about 10:10 a.m., traveling northward, but encountered IDF forces and turned towards Be’eri. Those who abducted Israelis at Nova headed straight to Gaza and the other terrorists continued the massacre at Be’eri. Most of these terrorists were later killed in battle on the kibbutz.

The massacre at the Nova festival was the deadliest massacre of October 7, with 364 people murdered, hundreds wounded, and 44 abducted. Hundreds and perhaps thousands of others escaped with their lives but are suffering from post-traumatic stress syndrome from the atrocities they witnessed or lived through during the massacre.

The terrorists recorded the massacre using four head-mounted cameras, three still cameras, a dashcam, as well as their mobile phones.

