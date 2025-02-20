Red Cross Arrives After Hamas Prepares Depraved Ceremony In Khan Younis

As Israel waits with broken hearts for the four kedoshim to return to Israel on Thursday, Hamas has prepared a depraved ceremony in Khan Younis.

YWN has made a decision to publish the disturbing images as the reflection of the barbarity of Hamas.

The terror group built a stage featuring a banner depicting Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu as a vampire delighting over the “murder” of the hostages, with images of Shiri, Ariel and Kfir Bibas and Oded Lifshitz.

The banner states in Arabic, Hebrew, and English: “War Criminal Netanyahu and His Army Killed Them With Missiles and Zionist Warplanes.”

Another banner glorifying the October 7 massacre and depicting multiple “Zionist” coffins, states: “The return of the war = the return of your prisoners in coffins.”

A third banner states: “We Never Forgave Nor Forgot, ‘Al-Aqsa Flood’ Was Our Promise.”

Hundreds of terrorists and “innocent” Gazan civilians have gathered to watch, delighted to start their day gloating over a Jewish mother, babies, and an elderly man brutally abducted from their homes and murdered in captivity.

According to Kan News reporter Roi Kais, terrorists released from Israeli prisons in previous hostage release waves are among the audience.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)