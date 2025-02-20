A massive terror attack Bichasdei hashem failed, with no one injured. The attack was an attempt to blow up at least five buses simultaneously.

Three buses went up in flame in separate explosions in Bat Yam, a coastal city south of Tel Aviv, on Thursday evening local time, jolting residents and prompting an urgent response from Israeli authorities. The blasts, which occurred minutes apart, took place in bus depots within the city, with Bichasdei Hashem no passengers were aboard either vehicle at the time. While no fatalities or injuries have been confirmed, the incidents have sparked fears of a possible terrorist act.

Two other buses were found to have explosive devices on them.

All five explosive devices that either detonated or were disabled this evening had timer devices, and all the blasts were intended to happen simultaneously tomorrow morning, Channel 12 reports.

The first explosion was reported at around 8:40 PM local time (1:40 PM EST) near a bus parking area adjacent to the Bat Yam municipal stadium. Eyewitnesses described a loud boom followed by flames leaping from the bus, which had reportedly returned from its route shortly before the blast. Emergency responders, including firefighters and police, rushed to the scene to contain the fire and secure the area. Shortly after, a second explosion erupted at another nearby depot, approximately a quarter-kilometer away, amplifying concerns of a deliberate attack.

Israeli Police, alongside bomb disposal units and Shin Bet security personnel, have cordoned off both sites and are combing through the debris for clues. Preliminary assessments suggest the possibility of explosive devices planted on the buses, though officials have not yet confirmed the cause. “We are treating this with the utmost seriousness and investigating all angles,” a police spokesperson said, declining to speculate further until forensic analysis is complete.

Local bus companies have instructed drivers to halt operations temporarily and inspect their vehicles for suspicious items, with reports emerging on X of drivers being told to “check under seats and in storage compartments immediately.”

Following the explosions, all Light Rail services in the city were halted and bus drivers were urged to stop at the nearest station and inspect their buses for suspicious objects. “If you see a suspicious bag, please report it immediately,” the message warned.

Social media posts from the area show plumes of smoke rising from the depots, with some users alleging a third bus was being searched for explosives, though police have not corroborated this claim. Traffic in the vicinity has been diverted, and residents have been advised to avoid the affected areas as the investigation continues.

CCTV footage captured the suspect fleeing the scene following the bus bombing in Bat Yam, triggering an ongoing manhunt for the individual.

A manhunt is underway for this individual who is wanted for connection to the bus explosions in Bat Yam

