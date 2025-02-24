HARROWING TESTIMONY: Surgery Without Anesthesia; Chained To Each Other For Months

The four hostages released from captivity on Shabbos morning, Omer Shem Tov, Eliya Cohen, Tal Shoham, and Omer Wenkert, endured torture, physical violence, psychological abuse, and severe starvation during their captivity, Kan News reported on Sunday evening.

They were fed only rotten pita and vegetables unfit for human consumption and were provided with only salty seawater to drink. There were entire days when they did not eat or drink at all. They lost drastic amounts of weight. But like other hostages, in the weeks before their release, the terrorists provided them with more food and allowed them to shower and shave so they would appear presentable at their release.

They were held in pitch-black tunnels in various locations and for many long months, they were shackled to each other by both their feet and hands with iron chains, causing them open cuts in addition to the wounds inflicted on them by their captors. When the hostage deal was finalized, their chains were removed and they had to learn to walk again.

One of the hostages reported that the terrorists used the “signs of life” that were published in Israel against them in a form of psychological terror.

One hostage said, “After I sent a message, the terrorists told me it wouldn’t help me and that they would make sure to kill me. I thought I wouldn’t leave Gaza alive.”

When Tal Shoham and Omer Wenkert were separated from the other hostages they were held with, the terrorists told those who remained behind: “They are being released; you won’t leave Gaza.”

Eliya Cohen, who was shot by Hamas terrorists during his abduction, underwent surgery to remove bullets from his body during his captivity without anesthesia, Channel 12 News reported.

The terrorists forbade him from making any noise during the “surgery” and gave him a piece of cloth to bite on for that purpose.

Eliya said that during most of his captivity, he was chained to other hostages, and was also held inside a cage. He added that he and other hostages were provided with an unusually large amount of food before their release and he gained about 7-8 kg (15-17 pounds) in just a few weeks.

Eliya’s mother Sigi told Kan News on Monday morning that Eliya told her that the reason the hostages were chained to each other was that the terrorists feared the IDF would try to rescue them. They kept them chained in order to execute them quickly if needed.

Eliya also described how he was disguised as a Muslim woman when he was moved from place to place and on one occasion, the terrorists disguised him as a businessman in a suit. He said that he made sure to daven during his captivity and make Kiddush with Eli Sharabi, who was released two weeks before him. He felt that the mitzvos protected him during his captivity and davening strengthened him emotionally.

Eliya added that at one point, one of the tunnels he was in was bombed – presumably by Israel – and collapsed. He managed to escape from it, along with his captors, at the last moment.

Eliya also described how difficult it is for him to think about the hostages he was held with who are still in Gaza.

