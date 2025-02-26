MI K’AMCHA YISRAEL! Within 24 Hours, Ori Danino’s Last Wish Is Fulfilled In Heartbreaking Ceremony

Three days after Omer Shem Tov was released from captivity on Shabbos, he publicly thanked Ori Danino, H’YD, who saved his life and several others on October 7.

Ori, H’yd, was one of the six hostages who was brutally murdered by Hamas terrorists in September 2024 after surviving 11 months in captivity. During Ori’s first 50 days in captivity, he was held together with Eliya Cohen, who was also released on Shabbos.

This week, famed Ba’al Chessed Shai Graucher visited Eliya, who shared with him that amid those initial days in the hell of Gazan captivity, Ori had whispered to him through the iron chains: “If I don’t emerge from here alive, promise me that you’ll write a Sefer Torah l’illui nishmati.”

Shai Graucher reached out to members of the Palm Beach shul in Florida – HaRav Leibel Shmotkin, HaRav Moshe Sheiner, Dovid Siegel, and Mordechai Shapiro – who in an unbelievable act of zerizus and ahavas Yisrael, immediately donated two Sifrei Torah, one for Ori Danino, H’yd and the other for Shiri, Ariel and Kfir Bibas, H’yd.

Within 24 hours, the Sifrei Torah were in Eretz Yisrael!

On Tuesday morning, a heartbreaking ceremony took place at Ori’s kever. Ori’s parents brought the paroches of the Sefer Torah and informed their son that his final wish had been fulfilled.

The front of the paroches states: “L’illui nishmas HaKadosh Ori Danino, H’yd, ben Einav who was abducted as he rescued Jewish nefashos and was murdered in captivity.”

On Tuesday evening, a small ceremony was held during which the final letters of the Sefer Torah were completed.

A large Hachnasas Sefer Torah will be held in the near future after the family decides where they’re donating the Sefer Torah.

