“Eliya Recited Parshiyos & Made Kiddush On A Cup Of Water In Captivity”

Sigi Cohen, the mother of Eliya Cohen who was released from Hamas captivity on Shabbos, spoke at a press conference on Sunday evening at Beilinson Hospital in Petach Tikvah.

She first spoke about her efforts over 505 days to bring her son and his fellow hostages home. “I asked Am Yisrael to stand together, to have mutual responsibility, and to be there for one another like brothers and sisters. And what I most asked for was an increase in tefillos and good deeds.”

“From Eliya’s side, we heard that every day, he recited the parshiyot for putting on tefillin and he recited Kiddush on Shabbos on a cup of water, strengthening himself and others. We heard about many nissim and hashgachah that Eliya and his friends experienced there.”

“I want to thank, first of all, the Borei Olam, Who brought me Eliya back home – thank you Abba.”

“And the second thanks goes to so many people from all walks of life. In order not to leave anyone out, I say: dear Am Yisrael in all its diversity, thank you for being with us throughout this time. You came from far and near, supported, encouraged, and strengthened us. We would not have succeeded without you. Thank you, Am Yisrael.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)