HEARTLESS: Judge Rejects Netanyahu’s Call for Moment Of Silence Honoring Slain Bibas Family

In a stunning display of insensitivity, Judge Rivka Friedman-Feldman on Wednesday dismissed Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu’s request for a moment of silence to honor Shiri Bibas hy”d and her children, Ariel hy”d and Kfir hy”d, who were murdered by Hamas.
As Netanyahu began his 13th day of testimony in court, he took a moment to acknowledge their levaya.
“We are now accompanying Shiri Bibas and her children on their last journey; I think it is appropriate that we stand for a minute of silence, to remember who we are fighting for,” Netanyahu said, donning an orange tie—a symbol of solidarity with the Bibas family, whose orange hair color became a symbol of the plight of not only them, but all the hostages.
However, Judge Friedman-Feldman swiftly denied the request. “Everyone remembers who we are fighting against and what we are fighting for; right now, let us proceed as usual,” she responded, coldly brushing aside the prime minister’s call.
The rejection comes a day after Netanyahu’s testimony was canceled due to security concerns raised behind closed doors. That hearing, attended by IDF intelligence chief Shlomi Binder, was an unusual one, with Binder being called in to testify at Netanyahu’s request. The prime minister sought to reduce the number of days he would be required to appear in court.
Security around the proceedings was exceptionally tight, with a security official arriving at the court to enforce strict confidentiality measures. Everyone present at the hearing was required to sign a confidentiality agreement, and the hearing protocol was manually recorded and locked in a safe.
(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)
4 Responses
That is just another tell-tale anecdote which describes the non-judicial system in that country.
Now you know why the whole court system of Israel is a deep stated. Soldiers dying for whom for what. All corrupt.
Bibi is a phony, wants to cash in political points. He is partially responsible for the death of hundreds of soldiers and civilians. He brought Biden to Israel to dictate the war, and listen to him when they told Bibi to feed Hamas even though everyone knew that it is what is giving them strength to fight longer.
The evilness of Biden and the Israelis who followed his directive is unbelievable.
Bibi is also the one who did not reform the judiciary even though he promised he will. He also kept the lefty sabotages in the government. The Likud party is a failed party
What’s with the family of Fogel and others that were murdered by Arab terrorists in Israel, did he make moments of silence?
We don’t need moments of silence, we need roaring gunfire to wipe Gaza and the West Bank of the face of the earth.
Israel is big on minutes of silence…but if you know what you’re standing for, it’s 60 minutes every hour, not one minute a couple times a year. I dont think the judge is heartless. She has the dubious honor of conducting a trial where the most popular PM Israel ever had is the defendant. She probably could have recused herself if she felt it was a witch hunt. Regardless, in her courtroom, she is the boss and she makes sure it’s known!