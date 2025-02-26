HEARTLESS: Judge Rejects Netanyahu’s Call for Moment Of Silence Honoring Slain Bibas Family

In a stunning display of insensitivity, Judge Rivka Friedman-Feldman on Wednesday dismissed Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu’s request for a moment of silence to honor Shiri Bibas hy”d and her children, Ariel hy”d and Kfir hy”d, who were murdered by Hamas.

As Netanyahu began his 13th day of testimony in court, he took a moment to acknowledge their levaya.

“We are now accompanying Shiri Bibas and her children on their last journey; I think it is appropriate that we stand for a minute of silence, to remember who we are fighting for,” Netanyahu said, donning an orange tie—a symbol of solidarity with the Bibas family, whose orange hair color became a symbol of the plight of not only them, but all the hostages.

However, Judge Friedman-Feldman swiftly denied the request. “Everyone remembers who we are fighting against and what we are fighting for; right now, let us proceed as usual,” she responded, coldly brushing aside the prime minister’s call.

The rejection comes a day after Netanyahu’s testimony was canceled due to security concerns raised behind closed doors. That hearing, attended by IDF intelligence chief Shlomi Binder, was an unusual one, with Binder being called in to testify at Netanyahu’s request. The prime minister sought to reduce the number of days he would be required to appear in court.

Security around the proceedings was exceptionally tight, with a security official arriving at the court to enforce strict confidentiality measures. Everyone present at the hearing was required to sign a confidentiality agreement, and the hearing protocol was manually recorded and locked in a safe.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)