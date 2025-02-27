Wall Street Journal: Hamas Is Preparing For A New Battle With Israel

Hamas is rebuilding its military forces for a potential resurgence of battle with IDF forces in Gaza, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday.

According to the report, Hamas’ armed wing has appointed new commanders, is strategizing where to position its terrorists if war resumes, and has begun training new recruits.

It has also begun repairing its underground tunnel network, utilizing undetected tunnels, and rebuilding new tunnels.

In a similar report, Ynet quoted Israeli military sources who said that Hamas learned important lessons from previous IDF ground operations, noting that the terror group refrained from deploying its entire 30,000-strong force during the war.

According to the report, Israel has identified the establishment of rocket launchers and camera installations in Gaza as well as the launch of surveillance drones. Last week, at least three rockets were fired from Gaza amid these preparations, most likely accidentally. Israel also intercepted attempts by Israeli Arabs to smuggle equipment into Gaza via drones.

During the ceasefire, thousands of Hamas terrorists returned to northern Gaza among the masses of returning civilians and regrouped into new combat units alongside thousands of terrorists who remained in northern Gaza during the war.

Hamas also took advantage of the ceasefire to expand its control over civilian infrastructure in the Strip and set up checkpoints to seize hundreds of tons of food, fuel, and water. It also re-established taxation systems to finance salaries for its terrorists and rebuild its military strength.

“Every day of the ceasefire helps Hamas relocate operatives, issue commands and rebuild,” IDF officials said. “They face severe shortages in personnel, equipment and command infrastructure due to Israel’s offensive, but the last month proves significant work remains before Hamas is defeated.”

