Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Wall Street Journal: Hamas Is Preparing For A New Battle With Israel

Hamas animals are deployed in Rafah ahead of the planned release of two among six Israeli hostages set to be handed over to the Red Cross, Gaza Strip, on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025. (AP Photo/Jehad Alshrafi)

Hamas is rebuilding its military forces for a potential resurgence of battle with IDF forces in Gaza, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday.

According to the report, Hamas’ armed wing has appointed new commanders, is strategizing where to position its terrorists if war resumes, and has begun training new recruits.

It has also begun repairing its underground tunnel network, utilizing undetected tunnels, and rebuilding new tunnels.

In a similar report, Ynet quoted Israeli military sources who said that Hamas learned important lessons from previous IDF ground operations, noting that the terror group refrained from deploying its entire 30,000-strong force during the war.

According to the report, Israel has identified the establishment of rocket launchers and camera installations in Gaza as well as the launch of surveillance drones. Last week, at least three rockets were fired from Gaza amid these preparations, most likely accidentally. Israel also intercepted attempts by Israeli Arabs to smuggle equipment into Gaza via drones.

During the ceasefire, thousands of Hamas terrorists returned to northern Gaza among the masses of returning civilians and regrouped into new combat units alongside thousands of terrorists who remained in northern Gaza during the war.

Hamas also took advantage of the ceasefire to expand its control over civilian infrastructure in the Strip and set up checkpoints to seize hundreds of tons of food, fuel, and water. It also re-established taxation systems to finance salaries for its terrorists and rebuild its military strength.

“Every day of the ceasefire helps Hamas relocate operatives, issue commands and rebuild,” IDF officials said. “They face severe shortages in personnel, equipment and command infrastructure due to Israel’s offensive, but the last month proves significant work remains before Hamas is defeated.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)



One Response

Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

MAJOR ATTACK: 10 Injured In Car Ramming Attack At Pardes Chana-Karkur Junction In Northern Israel

Queens Shomrim Officially Launches, Providing 24/7 Community Protection

Katz Reveals: “Hamas Planned On Attacking Yehuda & Shomron During The Ceasefire”

Despite Deal, Israel Says It Is Not Withdrawing From Philadelphi Corridor

WATCH: Dramatic Footage Of Arrest Of “100 Kilo Bomb” Terrorists

Another Spy Caught: Iran Asked Him To Photograph Shin Bet Chief’s Home

H’YD: Bodies Identified; Ohad Yahalomi, Itzik Elgarat, & Shlomo Mantzur Were Murdered In Captivity

MAILBAG: Punishing People for Doing the Right Thing—Have We Lost Our Minds?

Thousands Across Israel Don Tefillin L’illui Nishmas Shiri Bibas & Her Sons, H’yd

HEARTLESS: Judge Rejects Netanyahu’s Call for Moment Of Silence Honoring Slain Bibas Family

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network