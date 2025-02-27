Jared Kushner And Ivanka Refused To Defend Trump After October 7 Attack Comments, New Book Claims

Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump, Trump Jewish son-in-law and daughter, refused to publicly support him in the aftermath of Hamas’s October 7, 2023, attack on Israel, according to a new book by journalist Michael Wolff.

Wolff’s book, All or Nothing, released this week, provides an inside look at Trump’s 2024 campaign, chronicling its dramatic shift from post-January 6 turmoil to an eventual election victory. The book also highlights key moments involving Trump’s Jewish allies, including his advisor Boris Epshteyn, and details how Kushner and Ivanka deliberately distanced themselves from Trump’s response to the crisis in Israel.

Following the October 7 attack, Trump criticized Israeli leadership, expressing frustration that the incident was diverting attention from his campaign. Amid backlash, some in Trump’s circle urged Kushner and Ivanka to issue a statement defending him against accusations of antisemitism. According to Wolff, Kushner flatly refused.

“No, Ivanka and I aren’t going to do that,” Kushner reportedly said. “We’re not going to put our name on something and get in the middle of things. That’s just not what we’re going to do this time.”

The couple had already stepped back from Trump’s political operations following his 2020 defeat, relocating to Miami and focusing on business ventures. Wolff even notes that within Trump’s world, it was joked that Kushner had become “a wholly owned entity of the House of Saud” due to his business dealings with Saudi Arabia.

The book also reveals Trump’s repeated attempts to compare his legal troubles to Nazi persecution—a comparison that his advisors and attorneys desperately tried to dissuade him from making.

Another chapter focuses on Trump’s relationship with Republican megadonor Miriam Adelson, widow of casino tycoon Sheldon Adelson. Despite securing over $100 million in donations from her, Trump reportedly found their meetings tedious. “She is so boring. She just goes on and on,” he allegedly complained. He also suspected she was being dishonest about her level of support.

Wolff details how Trump feared Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro, believing that if Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris picked him as her running mate, he would lose the election. Trump and his team, however, concluded that Shapiro was more interested in running for president himself in 2028 rather than taking a vice-presidential role. Ultimately, Harris selected Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, and Trump won Pennsylvania by nearly two percentage points.

The book also recounts Trump’s aversion to engaging with student protests. When House Speaker Mike Johnson urged him to visit Columbia University to denounce pro-Palestinian encampments, Trump refused. “No students, no students!” he reportedly said, preferring to appear only before supportive audiences. Since taking office, Trump has signed an executive order targeting colleges that allow antisemitism to flourish and mandating the deportation of foreign students who support terrorist organizations.

