MAJOR ATTACK: 10 Injured In Car Ramming And Stabbing Attack At Pardes Chana-Karkur Junction In Northern Israel

A terrorist carried out a ramming and stabbing attack at the Pardes Chana-Karkur Junction in northern Israel on Thursday afternoon, injuring at least ten people, including three critically. The attack occurred along Route 65, a major thoroughfare in the region.

The attacker, driving a black sedan, deliberately struck multiple pedestrians at a bust stop, accelerated and struck a police officer, then exited the vehicle and stabbed additional victims, according to initial reports. The monster was then shot and neutralized.

Initial reports state that the terrorist is a 22-year-old Israeli Arab with no prior history of terror activities.

Magen David Adom (MDA) reported that at 4:18 PM local time, it received an emergency report of multiple casualties at the scene. “MDA EMTs and paramedics are providing medical treatment on-site to seven casualties, including one in serious condition,” an MDA spokesperson said in an initial update.

United Hatzalah paramedics Lahav Sliman, Eli Teichholz and Nadav Gov said: “According to passersbys, this was a vehicle that hit several people standing on the sidewalk. We provided assistance at the scene to approximately ten victims (aged 20-40) who were seriously, moderately, and moderately injured. The United Hatzalah Psychotrauma Unit also provided assistance to the panicked witnesses who were at the scene.”

Security forces are investigating the incident, and additional updates are expected as more details emerge.

DEVELOPING.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)