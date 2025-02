🚨 MAJOR TERROR ATTACK: At least seven injured, two severely, in a ramming incident at Pardes Hanna-Karkur Junction.

MDA Spokesperson: At 4:18PM a report was received at MDA’s 101 dispatch center in the Sharon region about several pedestrians struck by a vehicle on Route 65 near the Karkur junction. Initial report only!!! MDA EMTs and paramedics are providing medical treatment on-site to seven casualties, including one in serious condition.