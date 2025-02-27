Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

לקיים בנו חכמי ישראל: Harav Moshe Hillel Hirsch Shlit”a Hospitalized With Pneumonia


HaRav Moshe Hillel Hirsch shlit”a, the Rosh Yeshiva of Slabodka, is in need of tefillos after being hospitalized Thursday due to a severe case of pneumonia.

The revered rosh yeshiva was admitted to Ichilov Hospital in Tel Aviv this afternoon after feeling unwell. Medical evaluations confirmed that he is suffering from acute pneumonia, and he is currently receiving treatment from top medical professionals.

In response, yeshivos across Israel and around the world have issued an urgent call for tefillos on his behalf.

Please daven for Harav Moshe Hillel ben Mindel b’soch sh’ar cholei yisroel. 

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



