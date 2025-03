Freed hostage Yarden Bibas last week completed the last letters in a Sefer Torah written in memory of his wife Shiri, H’yd, and his two children Ariel and Kfir, H’yd.

The Sefer Torah was donated by members of the Palm Tree shul in Florida, who also donated a Sefer Torah in memory of Ori Danino, H’yd.

Yarden decided to place the Sefer Torah in the shul at Kibbutz Nir Oz, where the Bris Milah of both Ariel and Kfir took place.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)