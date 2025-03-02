Houthis Threaten To Rain Missiles On Tel Aviv If Israel Resumes War Against Hamas In Gaza

The Iran-backed Houthi terrorist group in Yemen has issued a chilling threat, vowing to target Tel Aviv with missile strikes if Israel resumes military operations against Hamas in Gaza.

Houthi leader Abdul-Malik al-Houthi made the declaration in a statement marking the start of Ramadan, warning that his forces would unleash a barrage of attacks against Israeli cities should fighting in Gaza reignite.

“If war returns to Gaza, we will rain fire upon all areas of the enemy regime [Israel], especially Tel Aviv, which is known as occupied Jaffa,” al-Houthi said, according to Türkiye Today.

The threat escalates tensions in an already volatile region, as the Houthis have steadily expanded their attacks since Hamas’s October 7 massacre in Israel. In the wake of that attack, the Houthis—who call themselves Ansar Allah—have launched hundreds of drones and missiles not only at Israel but also at commercial cargo ships navigating the Red Sea.

The Houthis, who control much of northern Yemen, have become a key player in Iran’s proxy network, using their military arsenal to disrupt regional stability. Their latest threat follows a February 11 statement in which al-Houthi declared that his forces were “ready to respond immediately” should Israeli strikes on Gaza resume.

Meanwhile, U.S. President Donald Trump has re-designated the Houthis as a Foreign Terrorist Organization (FTO), restoring their status after the Biden administration previously removed them from the list in 2021. The move reflects Washington’s growing concern over the Houthis’ aggressive military actions and their direct ties to Tehran.

Since aligning with Hamas in the wake of the October 7 attack, the Houthis have shifted from a regional insurgency to a major threat to international security, targeting global shipping lanes in the Red Sea. Their missile and drone attacks on commercial vessels have forced military responses from the U.S. and its allies, with American and British forces striking Houthi positions in recent months.

